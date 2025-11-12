AGF Management Ltd. Invests $700,000 in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 618.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pinterest by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460,143 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 344.0% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,433 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 4,673.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,484,000 after buying an additional 2,478,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $82,516,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PINS opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $3,558,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $131,414.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 157,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,773.92. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,236 shares of company stock valued at $22,878,326. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

