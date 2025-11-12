AGF Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 175.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 458,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,743,000 after acquiring an additional 292,100 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,952.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 840,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 799,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.