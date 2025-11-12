AGF Management Ltd. Takes $823,000 Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 1,596.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 154,279 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at $1,044,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 16.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,965,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on Bunge Global in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

BG stock opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $99.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average is $82.36.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Mahoney purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,513.72. The trade was a 231.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

