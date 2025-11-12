AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,996 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,881,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,751,000 after purchasing an additional 618,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after purchasing an additional 330,701 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $235.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $280.64. The firm has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

