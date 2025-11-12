Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Dbs Bank boosted their price target on Albemarle from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Albemarle from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

ALB opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $113.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.13.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.55) earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,672,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,056,697,000 after buying an additional 77,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,782,000 after acquiring an additional 59,104 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 48.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,870,000 after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $138,723,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

