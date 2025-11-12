Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on ALB. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Albemarle from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.
Albemarle Stock Up 0.2%
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Albemarle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently -101.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 10,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Albemarle by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
