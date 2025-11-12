Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.6% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $315.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $319.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

