Allworth Financial LP Acquires 5,581 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 3,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $185.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.77.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price objective on Cintas in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.23.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

