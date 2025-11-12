Allworth Financial LP Acquires 7,481 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $34,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $131.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.75 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.The firm had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 128.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,770.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at $41,445,779.76. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Further Reading

