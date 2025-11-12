Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $267.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE LOW opened at $235.53 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $280.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.