Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,561,336.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the sale, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.53. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.98 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

