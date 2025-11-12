Allworth Financial LP Has $4.21 Million Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in McKesson by 1.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $855.78 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $558.13 and a 12-month high of $867.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $764.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $726.81. The firm has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $873.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $887.69.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,614.64. This trade represents a 50.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,787,319. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

