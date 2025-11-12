Allworth Financial LP Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 119,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 16.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.71.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.74, for a total transaction of $7,137,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,033,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,474,312.68. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,280. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,932 shares of company stock valued at $36,802,716. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXON stock opened at $572.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $469.24 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $712.93 and a 200-day moving average of $736.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

