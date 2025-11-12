Allworth Financial LP Has $7.36 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,370,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Zoetis by 6.4% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.16. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.26 and a 12-month high of $181.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

