Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 493.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Arista Networks by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $134.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.95. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $294,365,034. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.