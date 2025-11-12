Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Holdings Lifted by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after buying an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $291.31 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citic Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Alphabet to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.10.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

