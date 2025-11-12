Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.5% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.15.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.25 and a 200-day moving average of $219.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

