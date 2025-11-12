Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.4% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

