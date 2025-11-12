Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.