Americana Partners LLC Invests $352,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 62,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,347,000. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7%

IYW opened at $203.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.93. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

