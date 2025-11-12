Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 3.2% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,835 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,046,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,728,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,760 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,058,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,299,108,000 after purchasing an additional 324,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,758 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

NYSE TSM opened at $290.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $311.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

