Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $1.18 Million in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Astera Labs makes up about 1.4% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,560,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,087,000 after buying an additional 179,638 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Astera Labs by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astera Labs Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.68 and its 200 day moving average is $142.59. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $262.90. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.95, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.59.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $31,708,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 385,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,858,482.01. This represents a 32.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 91,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $16,780,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,170,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,377,638.27. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 434,480 shares of company stock valued at $77,881,380 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

