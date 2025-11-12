APA Corporation $APA Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,182 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in APA were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in APA by 6,096.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in APA by 214.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 1,731.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of APA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Cfra Research upgraded APA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on APA from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. APA Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. APA’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

