Apex Wealth Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Apex Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.2% of Apex Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Apex Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,305,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,842,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VTI stock opened at $335.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $339.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

