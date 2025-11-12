AppFolio, Inc. $APPF Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.62% of AppFolio worth $51,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,110,000 after acquiring an additional 354,061 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 733,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,894,000 after purchasing an additional 310,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AppFolio by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AppFolio by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 4,272.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 169,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AppFolio from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.20.

Insider Activity

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 4,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $1,107,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,494,034.20. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.58, for a total value of $184,478.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,654.36. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,479 shares of company stock worth $7,028,980. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of APPF stock opened at $250.71 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.24 and a twelve month high of $326.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.83.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 22.48%.The firm had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

