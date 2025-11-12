Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 27.6% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 296,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $60,803,000 after acquiring an additional 64,177 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 214,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $275.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $277.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Melius lifted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 224,300 shares of company stock worth $57,586,933 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

