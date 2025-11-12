Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 49,142 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $360,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Apple by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Weiss Ratings upgraded Apple from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $275.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $277.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

