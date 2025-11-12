Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Elefante Mark B

Elefante Mark B decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.7% of Elefante Mark B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.5% in the second quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 778,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $159,712,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 17.8% during the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $275.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $277.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

