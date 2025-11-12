Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $2.29 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,173 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $291.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $291.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. CICC Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.10.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 221,796 shares of company stock valued at $53,983,001 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

