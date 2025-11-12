Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 248.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10,050.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 321.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 28,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Albemarle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,161,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. Albemarle Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.13. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.55) EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Baird R W downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Albemarle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

