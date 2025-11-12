Assetmark Inc. Sells 914 Shares of Graco Inc. $GGG

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Graco by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Graco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Graco in the first quarter worth about $328,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Graco Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of GGG opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.52.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $543.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.07 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

