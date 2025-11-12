Atria Investments Inc Reduces Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Reddit were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Reddit alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Reddit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 344.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reddit from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Reddit from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $270.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 204,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,313,651.40. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 30,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total value of $6,187,599.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,295,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,552,261.76. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 420,126 shares of company stock valued at $94,369,614 in the last ninety days. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reddit Price Performance

NYSE:RDDT opened at $208.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 119.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.14. Reddit Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Reddit’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.