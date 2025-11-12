Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,303 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.6% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price target (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.13, for a total transaction of $2,042,923.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,227.17. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 58,397 shares of company stock worth $44,662,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:META opened at $627.08 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $721.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.05.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.