Aviva PLC Acquires 196,215 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 102.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,215 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pinterest worth $13,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 282.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 798.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $131,414.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 157,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,773.92. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,236 shares of company stock valued at $22,878,326. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 48.99%.The firm had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

