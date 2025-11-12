Aviva PLC Acquires 8,323 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,318,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,527,000 after acquiring an additional 157,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 14.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,768,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,801,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,833,000 after purchasing an additional 230,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 79.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,987,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 25.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,351,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,028,000 after buying an additional 683,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The company had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at $50,367.24. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $529,579 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

