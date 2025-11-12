Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 91,191 Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,406,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Natera as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Natera alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Natera by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,375,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 140.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,253,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,298,000 after purchasing an additional 732,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,361,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,055,000 after purchasing an additional 660,538 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 149.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 562,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,111,000 after purchasing an additional 336,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $459,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,444.85. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $32,134,171.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,957,407.36. The trade was a 52.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,889 shares of company stock worth $43,232,062. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Natera

Natera Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $206.72 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $210.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.