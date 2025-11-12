Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,228 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 926.0% during the 2nd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,889 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 121.4% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Macquarie lowered their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.66.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $2,006,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,081.90. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $3,507,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459.84. This represents a 99.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 337,916 shares of company stock valued at $14,118,881 over the last ninety days. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

