Aviva PLC Buys 175,436 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 971.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,436 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Zoom Communications worth $15,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 133,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 33,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $2,784,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,198. This represents a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $628,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,190. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,470 shares of company stock worth $26,684,150. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoom Communications stock opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ZM shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Zoom Communications to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.96.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

