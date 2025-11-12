Aviva PLC Buys 5,249 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,640 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of First Solar worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in First Solar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,278 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 13.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $264.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $281.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.54.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business’s revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,219,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,904.82. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total value of $9,914,554.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,514.24. The trade was a 70.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,919 shares of company stock worth $13,559,122. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $209.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $217.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $275.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on First Solar from $240.90 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.17.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

