Aviva PLC Grows Position in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Hologic worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,587,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,828 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 10.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 221,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.44. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $540,864.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,841.52. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,682,769.28. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

