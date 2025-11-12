Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1,943.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540,016 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Coterra Energy worth $14,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5,145.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,963 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,213,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

