Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Aviva PLC cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 156,647 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Aptiv worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 242.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,560,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,438 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,907,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,489,000 after buying an additional 1,872,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 53.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,515,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,179,000 after buying an additional 1,227,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $47,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,700. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Aptiv from $78.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aptiv from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.79.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

