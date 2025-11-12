Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 269,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,000.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 198,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,710,576. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Bright purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $26,380.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $679,548.80. This trade represents a 4.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.