Aviva PLC Purchases 10,583 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

Aviva PLC raised its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Nutanix worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 98.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Nutanix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nutanix by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 55.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 25,045 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,152. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $11,058,508.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at $40,090,543.36. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

