Aviva PLC Purchases 12,489 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,489 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $9,184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,682,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,670,000 after acquiring an additional 79,734 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 113,503 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Macquarie set a $29.80 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.