Aviva PLC Purchases 202,520 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1,838.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,520 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,961,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,697,000 after buying an additional 247,051 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,708,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,865,000 after acquiring an additional 444,648 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,737,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,896 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 776.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Shares of TSN opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

