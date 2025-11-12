Aviva PLC Purchases 29,127 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $14,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Devon Energy from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.04.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE DVN opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Devon Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.