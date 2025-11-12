Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,781 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Global Payments worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $1,402,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 160,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after buying an additional 26,699 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Mizuho raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average of $82.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.06 per share, with a total value of $99,904.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $198,984.06. The trade was a 100.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.