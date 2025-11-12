Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:PM opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

