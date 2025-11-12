Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Textron worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 536,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after acquiring an additional 98,686 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $256,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.15.

Textron Price Performance

TXT opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $88.38.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.76%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

